VICKIE LYNN MCCOY, 61, of Sod, WV went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 23, 2020 after a six-year, hard fought battle with ovarian cancer. Anyone who was blessed to know her knew she was a very strong woman. She fought a good fight, she finished her course, and she kept her unwavering faith. She was a faithful member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Moore.
She leaves behind the love of her life, her husband of 42 years Carl; daughter Andi (Jason) Byrd; son, Joshua (Ashley) McCoy; and daughter Shelley (Casey) Campbell; grandchildren Isaac and Halli Jo Byrd, Hunter, Carley, and Colbi Campbell, and Josey Lyn McCoy; her mother Janis Moore; siblings Ginny Brogan (Paul) and Lee (Meredith) Moore. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends, and a large extended family.
The family would like to give special thanks to her Johns Hopkins medical team and Cabell Huntington Oncology Group, oncology unit, and infusion center.
2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."
There will be a graveside memorial service for family and friends at Hayzlett Cemetery on Garretts Bend Road with Pastor Homer Hensley & Mark Ruby officiating at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 26.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elizabeth Baptist Church Youth Group at 1532 Garretts Bend Road, Sod, WV 25564 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's Charleston, WV Chapter at www.jdrf.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.