VICKIE SUE CAVENDER, 67, of Cross Lanes went to be with the Lord on July 5, 2021 at home surrounded by loved ones.
Vickie was born in Charleston on June 7, 1954 to the late Ernest Eugene White and Nancy Ellen Vaughn. In addition to her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Wayne White.
Vickie was a lifelong resident of Kanawha County. She was a 1972 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School where she met her school mate Robert Cavender. They were married in 1993, and enjoyed going to WVU and Indianapolis Colts Football Games watching her daughter, Cameo, cheer.
Left to cherish her memory are loving husband, Bobby Cavender, at home; daughter, Cameo Rankin (David) of Jupiter, Florida; brother, Ernest White Jr., and David Hugelmeyer; step-daughters, Sierra, and Jessica; grandchildren, Kobi, Quin, and Capri; step-grandchildren, Zach, Jenna, Dillon, and Wyatt.
Special thanks to Bobby and Ernest for their wonderful care of Vickie during her illness.
Service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Kenny Petry officiating. Entombment will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
