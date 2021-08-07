VICKY LYNN CLARK, 60 of Nitro West Virginia, passed away on August 2, 2021, at home following a hard battle with cancer. At the request of Vicky, there will be no services. Anyone wishing to leave an online tribute may visit her tribute page at: www.affordablecremationsofwv.com Affordable Cremation to West Virginia, 314 D Street South Charleston West Virginia is in charge of arrangements.
