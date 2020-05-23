Victor E. Wise

VICTOR E WISE, 94, of Charleston, WV, formerly of Poca, WV, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, in the SweetBriar Assisted Living Center in Dunbar, WV.

He was born April 27, 1926, at Wadestown, WV, a son of the late Paul Wise and Nellie Gump Wise Thomas.

Victor was a retired chemical operator for Carbide in Charleston, WV. He retired having worked for the company for 38 years. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in World War II. He attended the Cross Lanes Bible Church.

Surviving are one son and spouse, Ronald Wise and wife Tracey of Chambersburg, PA; one daughter and her spouse, Vicki Webb and her husband Ed of Cross Lanes, WV; two brothers, Marvin Thomas of Florida and Danny Thomas of Wadestown; one sister, Violet Jean Myers of Fairmont; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Johnson of Ruff Creek, PA; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Imogene Wise; a son, Tommy Wise; and a brother, Robert Wise.

The family would like to thank the staff of the SweetBriar Assisted Living Center for the care and compassion shown to Vic and his family during his stay there.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Wadestown Cemetery.

The Tennant Funeral Home (304-775-2555) in Hundred, WV, is in charge of arrangements.

