VICTOR GARY CARROLL, 74, of Daniels, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
A funeral liturgy will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church with Very Rev. Paul Wharton, V.F. officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. until service time.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Salvation Army, 312 S. Fayette St., Beckley, WV 25801.
