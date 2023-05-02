Thank you for Reading.

Victor Kent Stallard Sr.
SYSTEM

It is with sorrow and gratitude that we share that our beloved father, VICTOR KENT STALLARD, SR., died peacefully in his sleep on April 28th just a few months shy of his 99th birthday.

Our sorrow is because his family and friends will no longer benefit from wonderful times with him and his outrageous sense of humor.

Tags

Recommended for you