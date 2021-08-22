On Friday, August 13, 2021, MR. VICTOR ODELL FOGLESONG, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend passed away peacefully at the age of 92.
Vic was born in Given, West Virginia on September 14, 1928 to Carl Foglesong Sr. and Louie Shamblin Foglesong. He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, West Virginia, where he met the love of his life, his wife Jeane. They were together for 72 years.
Vic was a retired Instrument/Electrical Maintenance Supervisor/Inspector. He worked in the chemical plant industry for over 25 years. After retiring, Vic and Jeane moved to Florida where they resided for 30 years.
He was a long- time member of Saint Marks United Church of Christ and New Hope United Methodist Church of Brandon, Florida. Vic enjoyed milkshakes, fishing with his boys (remember vienna sausage and fried potatoes), camping with his family, vacationing in Sunnyside Beach, Florida at Kiska Court, wood working, reading western novels, and later on in life he developed a passion for model ship building. He had a real talent for that. He loved the Tampa Bay Rays and never missed a chance to watch and cheer them on, especially when they went to the World Series.
He is survived by four loving sons (daughters-in-law) Dave (Sharon), Steve (Nancy), Dan (Franny), and Craig (Sue). He was dearly loved by eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jeane West Foglesong, parents Carl Foglesong Sr. and Louie Shamblin Foglesong, and by his brother Lieutenant Carl Foglesong Jr. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who loved him.
Arrangements are entrusted to Serenity Meadows Funeral Home in Riverview, Florida.