Victor R. Wilford Feb 19, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VICTOR R. WILFORD, age 75, died of metastatic cancer on February 14, 2023, in Leesburg, Florida.Victor is survived by his loving wife, Vicki Wilford, of Charleston, WV and The Villages, Florida.Victor was born on July 14, 1947, in Leeds, England. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Emily Wilford.At his request, there will be no memorial or funeral services.Condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to Mrs. Vicki Wilford at 3384 Melbourne Lane, The Villages, FL 32163. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oncology Recommended for you Local Spotlight Ira Bevan Whited Barry Michael Rutledge Gregory “Trevor” Harrison Robert Davis Frederick E. Hicks Jr. Danny Ray Brammer Donna Ruth (Kee) Belcher Larry Wayne Richards Jewel M. Smith Robert M. Pedley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 19, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen