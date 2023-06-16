Thank you for Reading.

Victoria Ann “Vickie Estep
VICTORIA "VICKIE" ANN ESTEP of Columbus, OH entered Heaven's gates into the arms of her Savior on June 2, 2023 at the age of 72 after a courageous and fearless battle against ovarian cancer.

Vickie graduated in 1984 from the University of Charleston, Charleston, WV, with a degree in Nursing. She was employed by CAMC after graduation. Later she served as an oncology nurse at OSU's James Cancer Hospital for 24 years before retiring.

