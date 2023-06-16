Victoria Ann “Vickie Estep

VICTORIA "VICKIE" ANN ESTEP of Columbus, OH entered Heaven's gates into the arms of her Savior on June 2, 2023 at the age of 72 after a courageous and fearless battle against ovarian cancer.
Vickie graduated in 1984 from the University of Charleston, Charleston, WV, with a degree in Nursing. She was employed by CAMC after graduation. Later she served as an oncology nurse at OSU's James Cancer Hospital for 24 years before retiring.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Estep, Jr., and her parents Rebecca Adkins and Dale Lewis.
She is survived by her son, Jimmie Leach of Charleston, WV; daughter, Katie (Steve) Tate of Charleston WV, daughter, Amy (Clint) Hinson of Pensacola FL, daughter, Suzanne (Brant) Gipson of Columbus OH, and son, Robert E. Estep III of Sterling, VA. Granddaughters Brittany Andruzis, Summer (Joel) Tate-Hanson, Jillian Tate, Kaylee (Jagur) Tate-Smith, Falon Gipson, and Rowan Gipson. Grandsons Grey Gipson and Seth Hinson. Great-grandsons Ryder and Warren Andruzis. Siblings Debbie Walker, Daniel Lewis, Virginia Atkins, Lynne Donahue, Aconda Bevino and Glora Adkins-Crouch.
Vickie was fiercely and overwhelmingly loved by her family. As the oldest of 7 siblings, she learned at an early age how to be a strong leader and to love unconditionally of which she did both effortlessly and often. She faced much adversity and many challenges of which she strived with charisma and grace to overcome. Those challenges built a strength in her unmatched and unyielding. It was that strength, accompanied by her unwavering faith in God that comforted her through the last two and a half years of her life.
To know Vickie was to know sunshine. She lived her life courageously, always full of joy, endless love, warmth, selflessness, and always with a smile across her beautiful face. Vickie knew no strangers, only friends she had not met yet. Those of us lucky enough to be a part of her story will carry her memory around in our hearts forever. She has left her mark in each one of our lives, leaving behind a legacy of a loving and dedicated wife, mother, nana, sister, and friend. To know Vickie was to know one of the most encouraging, strong, warm, and wonderful ladies ever placed on this earth, and she will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4 p.m., at the Nitro Church of the Nazarene, 1400 Sattes Circle, Nitro, WV. A reception will follow.