Victoria Elizabeth Blankenship
VICTORIA ELIZABETH BLANKENSHIP, 88, of Glasgow, West Virginia went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2023. "Vickie", as she was fondly referred to by her family and friends, was born April 18, 1935, to Marshall and Celeste Adkins. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Anyone who was blessed to know her knew her faith with our Lord and her unwavering commitment to Him. She was a Christian and a lifelong member of the Glasgow Church of the Nazarene, where she played the piano and sung with the Ladies Trio at the church." Victoria sang tenor with The Laborers Quartet from 1999-2012.

She is preceded in death by first her husband, Charles Hudnall, Sr. and their son, Charles Hudnall, Jr.

