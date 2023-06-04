VICTORIA ELIZABETH BLANKENSHIP, 88, of Glasgow, West Virginia went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2023. "Vickie", as she was fondly referred to by her family and friends, was born April 18, 1935, to Marshall and Celeste Adkins. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Anyone who was blessed to know her knew her faith with our Lord and her unwavering commitment to Him. She was a Christian and a lifelong member of the Glasgow Church of the Nazarene, where she played the piano and sung with the Ladies Trio at the church." Victoria sang tenor with The Laborers Quartet from 1999-2012.
She is preceded in death by first her husband, Charles Hudnall, Sr. and their son, Charles Hudnall, Jr.
Victoria is survived by her husband of 20 years; Marvin "Dagwood" Blankenship; Stepchildren, DeAnnia Spelock, Marty Blankenship (Lesley), Booba Blankenship (Carrie); 5 step grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Pamela Hudnall; grandsons: Michael Hudnall and Chad Hudnall; 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great great Grandchildren; brother, Gary Adkins; and niece, Sheila Lyons.
Friends may call from 6 - 8 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home in Cedar Grove on Monday, June 5, 2023.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., at the Glasgow Church of the Nazarene and burial will immediately follow at The Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Glasgow, WV. Pastor Gordon Killion will be officiating.
The family would like to thank Vickie's caregiver, Sheryl Keenan, and the staff at Clark's Christian Care for providing love and such great care for Vickie.
Condolences may be sent to the family via: www,cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, WV is serving the family.