VICTORIA LYNN FORD BOCK, originally from St. Albans, WV, passed peacefully in her sleep on January 17, 2021 at the age of 64. She is survived by her three daughters, Christina Bock Palumbo (Houston, TX), Brittany Julia Leach (Corpus Christi, TX) and Rebecca Nicole Bock (Houston, TX); her mother Jean Perkins Belancio (Metairie, LA) and her brother Jeffrey Allen Ford (Charleston, WV). Her service will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV at 11 am on Saturday, March 6.
Victoria was a passionate, brilliant, selfless woman who loved Texas A&M University, her family, and her new title of "Granny," since she was recently blessed with two grandsons, and another one on the way. She is incredibly loved and missed.