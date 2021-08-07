VICTORIA RANAE SIMMONS, 67, of Tornado, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A celebration of Victoria's life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
