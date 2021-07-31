VICTORIA RANAE SIMMONS, 67, of Tornado, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 29, 2021. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made toward funeral expenses. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
