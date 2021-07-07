Beloved sister and friend VICTORIA (VICKI) GRAHAM, passed away at the age of 76 on July 1, 2021 at home with her cats, Pepper and Sox. She had been in ill health for several months prior to her death.
Vicki wasthe daughter of the late Ernest and Juanita Graham. After graduating from Clendenin High School in 1963, where she was head majorette, Vicki worked as an X-ray technician in Charleston before moving to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She later moved to St. Petersburg before returning to West Virginia and "Graham Bottom." She cared for her father for many years prior to his death and spent the remainder of her life on the banks of her beloved Elk River.
Vicki was active in Brawley Chapel Methodist Church and was a board member and trustee of the Clendenin United Methodist Church, serving as Treasurer at one point. She was also very active in the Clendenin Women's Club with many of her closest friends. The Fall Festival was her favorite and she looked forward to it every year. Vicki's passion was her cats, birds, gardening and her yard. Lunch with her girlfriends was a weekly event she enjoyed for many years. As most people say when Vicki is mentioned "She was one of a kind." She will be greatly missed by friends and family alike.
Vicki is survived by brother David and spouse Paulette (Herring) Graham and nephew Josh Graham, all of Green River, Wy., niece Jessica Graham and partner Jason Jarvis, great nieces Presleigh Massoglia and Harper Jarvis and great nephew Kingston Jarvis, all of Roy, Ut. She was preceded in death by both parents. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Humane Society, American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday July 9, at Matics Funeral in Clendenin, WV. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home on Friday, July 9 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Don Stilgenbauer officiating. Burial will be in Koontz Cemetery Clendenin. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfunralhome.com.