Vincent H. Johnkoski

VINCENT H. "IG" JOHNKOSKI, age 87 years, a resident of Elkins, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 in Elkins.
He was born December 16, 1933 in Elkins the son of the late Vincent J. Johnkoski and the late Lillian Wanda Heltzel Johnkoski.
On December 29, 1955 in Elkins he was married to Phoebe Carolyn Hickman who survives in Elkins. Also surviving is one daughter, Teresa "Terri" Phipps and husband Mark of Elkins. Three grandchildren, Samantha Phipps, John Phipps and Emily Phipps Stratton and husband Cameron and great granddaughter, Elizabeth Phipps also survive. Also preceding him in death was one son, Vince A. Johnkoski.
Vince attended the schools of Elkins and was a graduate of Elkins High School. He was a Pilot in the United States Air Force having attained the rank of Captain. He was a graduate of West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and later received a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering. He was employed as a Chemical Engineer for Union Carbide Corporation for many years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, Operation Christmas Child and spent decades delivering Meals on Wheels.
He received the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2019. Vince was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Elkins. He was a model airplane enthusiast and enjoyed a lifelong hobby building scale models and flying RC model planes. He competed in various sail plane competitions.
Friends may call from 2 until 4 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Tomblyn Funeral Home in Elkins. Masks and social distancing will be required for those attending the visitation. A private funeral service will be held later with Rev. Brian L. Seders officiating and entombment will follow in the Cunningham Memorial Park at St. Albans, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 315 Kerens Ave., Elkins, WV 26241 in memory of Mr. Johnkoski.
The Tomblyn Funeral Home of Elkins is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Vincent H. "Ig" Johnkoski.
