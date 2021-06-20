VINCENT H. MORRIS, 52, of Saint Albans, WV passed away on Jun 8, 2021 at home. Vince was born on September 21, 1968 in Florida.
He is preceded in death by his father Charley Morris; grandfather Howard Morris & grandmother Icie Morris.
Vince is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Enda "Edie" Morris and his wonderful mother Bessie Morris; children Shawana Morris and David Spencer, Jamara and Adam Truman, Kristy Neal and John Gravely, Travis Smith, Amanda Smith, Shadee Joradan and Grady Belcher, Stormie and Matt Pope and Jeremie Jordan; grandchildren, Nehemiah, Katie, Shaydon, Ava, Katie, Skyra, Essence, Dawson, Myiah, Bentley, Mandyjo, Hayden, Kasen, Jaxton, Braylen and Gracie; brothers, Charley "Jap" Morris, Timmy and Traci Morris; Nephews, Dusty and Seth Morris. Niece Casey Welborn; special friend, Kay "Mom" Huffman and many friends and family.
Vince had the best sense of humor. He loved to ride his motorcycle and build with his hands. He loved his family, especially the Grandbabies.
Service will be held June 26, 2021 at Little Sandy Baptist Church in Elkview, WV. A gathering will be held at Coonskin Park following the service. Please make any donations to Little Sandy Baptist Church.