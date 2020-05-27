VINCENT L. PORTER, 63, of Charleston, passed away May 23, 2020. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Adams, Mary - 1 p.m., Ohio Valley Memorial Gardens.
Bibbee, Naomi - 1:15 p.m., procession to leave O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Bordenet, Effie - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Dorsey, Charles - 11 a.m., Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood; also streaming live, see obituary.
Evans Jr., Frank - 1 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
Fleck, Rosia - 2 p.m., Britton Cemetery, Charleston.
Fox, Helen - 2:15 p.m., Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor.
Hedrick, William - 1 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Johnson, Barry - Noon, Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Mathes, Helen - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
McClure, Karen - 11 a.m., East Lawn Cemetery, Canvas.
Mikeal, Chelsea - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Parog, Drema - Noon, Mt. Tabor Church of God, St. Albans.