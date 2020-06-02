VINCENT L. POTER, A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands put to rest, God broke our hearts to prove he only takes the best!
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbra Ann Bennett Porter; father, Robert L Poter; brother, Wilbur "Pete" C Porter; sister, Frances E Porter; and stepson, Jeffery Bush.
He is survived by his wife Connie Porter; brother Robet L"Bob" Porter; sister Mary Porter Smith, Children; Teresa Porter, Mary Porter, Gale Porter, Vincent L Porter, Jonelle Floyd, Tasha Floyd; and a host of grandchildren and great-granchildren, nieces, nephews and other Loving relatives. There will be a brief service at Preston funeral home Tue., June 2, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.