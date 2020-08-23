VIOLA "PEARL" ROLLYSON, 90, of Frametown, passed away August 21, 2020. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 24, at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway. Friends may gather two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
