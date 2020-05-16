VIOLET BURNS, 89 years, of Palermo, W.Va., passed away peacefully after a long battle with dementia on May 14, 2020, at Kanawha Place Senior Living.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leander Miller and Hermie Elkins Miller; her only son, Philip Keith Osborne; her former husband and father of her children, Ulysses Willard Osborne; her husband, Stanley Burns; her brothers, Arthur Miller and Kennith Miller.
She will be surely missed by her surviving family, her sister, Jewell Adkins of Kentucky; her daughters, Diana Kay Miller (David) of Alkol, Linda Lisa Lovejoy (Michael) of Palermo; grandsons, Sean M. Miller (Stacy) of Hurricane and Michael Keith Miller (Heather) of Milton; one great-grandson, Braylon Paul Stone, and one great-granddaughter, Madalyn Diane Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church of Spurlockville. Her greatest passion was gardening, canning, and she enjoyed card games with family and friends. She was a great cook. She had a great love for animals!
A private graveside gathering will take place at the Bear Branch Cemetery, at a later date, in accordance with her wishes and COVID-19.
Condolences can be placed on the website at www.handleyfh.com.
A special tribute to caregivers Contessa "Tess" Elkins and Melissa "Lisa" Sigmon, who were so kind and gentle with our mother and allowed her to remain in her own home for an extended amount of time. Also, thanks to Kanawha Place for their care of our mother.
Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin is assisting the family.