Violet Casto

VIOLET HARMON CASTO, 92, of Charleston, WV, passed away December 27, 2020. While in the midst of our tumultuous times, Violet was fortunate to pass peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Van, WV, graduated from Van High School in 1945, and retired with 35 years of service from Verizon in 1982.
Violet was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her Mother, Minnie Davenport Harmon was widowed at a young age and raised Violet and her 8 siblings alone. Violet's dedication to hard work and perseverance was shaped by her upbringing during the "Greatest Generation".
Violet was preceded in death by: her Husband, Howard Lee Casto; Father, Issac A. Harmon; and Mother, Minnie Davenport Harmon. She was the last of her siblings, preceded by Nola, John, Ruth, Lillian, Dorothy, Ken, Katherine and Maycel. She is survived by: Son, Ralph Edward Casto and Wife, Suzanne Duttine Casto, of Charleston, WV; Grandchildren: Jon Howard Casto and Wife, Krista Dudley Casto of Cross Lanes, WV; Kara Briana Casto Wade and Husband, Jeff Wade, both of South Charleston, WV; Great Grandchildren: Kolton Lee Casto, Kiley Grace Casto, Karagan Brooke Casto, and, Kimber Novaleigh Casto, of Cross Lanes, WV; Nieces and Nephews: Connie Harmon and Linda Harmon Asbury, both of Madison WV; Kathy Miller Barrs of Panama City, FL; Cary Collier-Willis of Tampa, FL; and Carl Lee Hagar of Atlanta, GA.
Emblematic of our times, the family has chosen a private family Memorial service to be held in the Spring to commemorate Violet properly in the presence of those who loved her. Violet's smile and sternness, adorned with love, will dearly be missed by all.
Memories of Violet may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements