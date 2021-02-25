VIOLET ELLEN ABSHIRE JARRELL CLAY, 93, passed away: February 23, 2021. Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m., til time of service. Monday, March 1, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
