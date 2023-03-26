VIOLET GERTRUDE NESTER, 96, of Coopers Creek passed away on March 24, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.
Violet was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she was very active. She enjoyed spending time with her neighbors, and playing the game Trouble. Violet was an avid reader; once she lost her eyesight, she began listening to audio books. She had many other hobbies including crocheting blankets for her entire family, and watching Gun Smoke. As a young woman her husband "Sparky", and herself were State Archery Champions. Violet loved her family, which was her main focus in life, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved dearly.
Violet is preceded in death by her husband Lionel "Sparky" Nester, her parents, John Dozier and Lillian Edmonds, as well as three brothers, and three sisters.
She is survived by her two daughters, Reita Fisher, and Hazel Gentry; sister, Katherine Nester, grandchildren, Edward Smith, Robert Smith, Christina Woodcock, Aaron Bias, and Sharli Bias, great-grandchildren; Saraya Jarvis, Kiah Smith, Stormy Smith, Ariel Smith, Clay Woodcock, Cassidy Woodcock, Courtney Woodcock, Caleb Woodcock, Claire Woodcock, Emily Bias, and Ellie Bias.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home with Bishop Gary Aliff officiating.
Visitation will be from 4 - 6 p.m., on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home.