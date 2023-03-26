Thank you for Reading.

Violet Gertrude Nester
SYSTEM

VIOLET GERTRUDE NESTER, 96, of Coopers Creek passed away on March 24, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

Violet was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she was very active. She enjoyed spending time with her neighbors, and playing the game Trouble. Violet was an avid reader; once she lost her eyesight, she began listening to audio books. She had many other hobbies including crocheting blankets for her entire family, and watching Gun Smoke. As a young woman her husband "Sparky", and herself were State Archery Champions. Violet loved her family, which was her main focus in life, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved dearly.

Tags

Recommended for you