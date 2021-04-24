VIOLET IRENE NICHOLS, 87, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, April 22. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Taylor Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Eventide Cemetery. Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home is providing the family with arrangements.
