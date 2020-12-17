VIOLET LEE LYONS 88, of Eleanor passed away Wednesday December 16, 2020. She was a born again Christian and attended Winfield Church of God Mission. She loved the Lord and loved life.
Born September 8, 1932 she was the daughter of the late John Henry Tanner and Mabel Irene Cook Tanner. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Harless Douglas and James Lyons; five brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include her daughter Carol (Joe) Harper of Poca; son, Robert (Tyann) Racine; step-sons, Mike (Laura) Lyons of Ohio and Mark (Brenda) Lyons of Eleanor; sister, Janet (Gene) Williams of Caldwell WV; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Violet is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the HospiceCare nurses, Cheryl and Amber for their loving and thoughtful care.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday December 18, 2020 at haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.