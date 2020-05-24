VIOLET MAE DAWKINS-SMITH, 98, of St. Albans, W.Va., entered into rest on May 22, 2020, at Life Care Center of Plano, Plano, Texas.
Born May 14, 1922, in Jackson County, W.Va., she was the daughter of Colon D. and Freda M. Winter-Dawkins, sister to Herman Ray Dawkins, and wife to Woodrow Wilson Smith, who all preceded her in death.
Violet is survived by her loving son Mark and daughter-in-law Chanda Smith of Plano, Texas.
Violet was a graduate of Gilmore High School in Jackson County, where she was a majorette and served as class vice president. She was a graduate of the Dorothy Carnegie Course in personal development and attended Marshall University.
She was a school secretary at Geneva Kent Elementary in Huntington, W.Va., as well as other schools in the Charleston and St. Albans area. She was a member of the West Virginia Board of Education.
Violet was a loving wife, mother, sister and neighbor. She assisted and participated in community and civic events throughout her life. She loved to sew and quilt. Most of her wardrobe she made after graduating from a Singer sewing course.
A Celebration of Violet's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeview United Methodist Church, 2624 Parkview Drive E., St. Albans, WV 25177, of which Violet was a member.
