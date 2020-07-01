Violet (Naylor) Grose

VIOLET MADALINE (NAYLOR) GROSE, 92, of Ovapa, entered into rest on June 29, 2020.

Violet is the daughter of the late Toltie and Orva (Bullard) Naylor.

Violet was married to the late Donald Grose for 59 loving years. She was also proceeded in death by her sister, Ruth Love; brother, Roy Naylor.

Violet attended Bethel Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Dale (Linda) Grose of Wallback and Mary E. (Gary) O'Brien of Ovapa; sisters, Virginia Oxley of Parkersburg, Mary Maxine Boyd of Charleston; grandson, Brian (Lisa) Legg of Ovapa.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Phillips Cemetery in Ovapa, with Gary Legg officiating.

Friends may leave online condolences to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.

Wilson - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Taylor Family.

