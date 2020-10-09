Violet Ward Walker

VIOLET "LUCILLE" WARD WALKER
On October 6, 2020, Violet "Lucille" Ward Walker, 97, of Spring Dale, passed away peacefully at home. She was a woman of solid integrity, profound inner strength, deep convictions, a determined spirit, striking dignity and remarkable grace.
Lucille was born on December 4, 1922, at Glade, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Stella Ward, her brothers Harold and Murrell Ward, her sister Evelyn Masci and her son-in-law, Monte Dean Gwinn. Lawrence Walker, the love of her life, and her husband of 57 years, also preceded her in death.
Lucille was a 1938 graduate of Meadow Bridge High School, a 1940 graduate of New River State College, and a 1942 graduate of the West Virginia Institute of Technology. In 1948 she completed a Master's Degree in Business Education at The Ohio State University. Lucille taught business classes for Fayette County Schools for 46 years, retiring from Meadow Bridge High School in 1988. She was a faithful member of The First Baptist Church of Rainelle.
Lucille will live on in the hearts of her children, Nancy Walker Gwinn and Keith Walker. She was incredibly devoted to her grandchildren, Aaron, Dusty, Heather and Shelly. Lucille delighted in spending time with her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Page, Daron and Landrey. Also left to treasure her memory are her special friends Nora Jennings and Hilda Rider.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 10 at the First Baptist Church of Rainelle, 345 7th Street, with Dr. Dana Gatewood officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Wallace & Wallace of Rainelle are in charge of arrangements.