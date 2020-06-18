Virgie (Beverley) James

VIRGIE CREEL (BEVERLEY) JAMES, 88, of Hedgesville, went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Jimmie on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Clary Grove.
Born January 11, 1932, in Kilsyth, WV, she was the daughter of the late Rufus Lawrence Beverley and Eva Evalene (Jordan) Beverley.
She was an avid gardener and loved spending time outdoors, tending her yard and watching wildlife. Her family was the center of her life, especially her grandson, Adam, who was the apple of her eye.
She is survived by daughter Virginia Lorene Kneisly (Christopher); grandchild Adam Kneisly (Kaitlyne); and sister, Helen L. Beverley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her soulmate of 58 years, Jimmie Warder James, whom she married on May 18, 1957; one brother, Howard L. Beverley; and one sister, Virginia Marlene Beverley.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 19, at 2 p.m., at Martinsburg Church of Christ, 9512 Tuscarora Pike, Martinsburg, WV 25403, with Pastor Chris Butler officiating.
Private interment will be in Pleasant View Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Martinsburg Church of Christ, 9512 Tuscarora Pike, Martinsburg, WV 25403.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.