VIRGIE L. GARTEN, 78 of Blount went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Ada Dent; husband, Charles Sr. "Slabby"; two sons, David Allen and Charles J "Chucky" Garten Jr.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, June Garten and 3 grandchildren, Charles W (Heather), James "JJ", and Crissy Michelle, who cared for her during her final days. Virgie was blessed with 2 great-grandchildren, age six, Charles W. Garten and eighteen year old, Kaitlyn "Katie-bug" Sample.
Virgie worked for Genesis Elder Care for over 25 years doing what she loved "caring for others". She loved her family more than life itself. It meant everything to her that we were there during her final months. Virgie made a difference in her life every day and will truly be missed by her loved ones.
There will be a private family burial at Garten Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband and son.
