VIRGIE MARIE HUDSON, 85, of Sandyville passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at Ravenswood Care Center following an extended illness.
She was born November 12, 1936 at Sandyville the daughter of the late Benjamin "Boot" and Lydia Bonnett Bower.
Nothing made Virgie happier than spending time with her family. In previous years she enjoyed attending church at the Medina Community Church with her husband
Virgie is survived by Children, Sandy Fisher of Ripley, Charlotte Batten (Rick) of Sandyville and Michael Hudson (Robin) of Sandyville; Grandchildren, Amanda Wynn (RJ) of Mineral Wells, Monica Buffington of Parkersburg, Kelsey Clough (Bill) of Charleston, Emily Daniel (Sam) of Charleston, Brandy Caltrider (Jonathan) of Sandyville, Benjamin Hudson (Kayla Stevens) of Sandyville, Brandon Hudson of Ravenswood, Bryce and Jesse Hudson Parkersburg; Great-grandchildren, Kyla, Kerwyn, Kendyll, Kayden and Karsyn Marshall, Carly and Lilly Smith, Will Clough and Sophia Clough, Jaxen, Zoey and Isabel Daniel, Christian Caltrider, Kieran and Kazden Hudson.
In addition to her parents, Virgie was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Hudson; a son, Rock Hudson; granddaughter Jessica Batten and a great-grandaughter Aria Grace Caltrider.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery, Sandyville.