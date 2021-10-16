VIRGIL "DEAN" SANDERS, 51, originally from Bob White, West Virginia but resided in Alkol, West Virginia was born December 28, 1969 and went home to be with his heavenly father on October 13, 2021.
He was preceeded in death by his grandparents Hiram and Neva Dillon, His mother, Chloe "Ann" Sanders and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Dean is survived by his Wife, Lavonna Sanders, his children, Ashley Setliff (Anthony), Christopher and Nicholas Sanders, and Chris and Raven Lacy. His grandchildren, Bryson and Aneva Setliff, Journee Niday, Isaac Jones and Ivy Lacy. His sister, Missi Wilson (Duane), His brother, Allen Sanders (Cathie), his nieces Kayla and Jessica Peters, His nephew Isaiah Sanders, his great niece Addyson Wilson and great nephews Evan and Jaxon Price and Klaiton and Anndon Wilson.
Dean was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and served his country from 1988 to 1992. Not only was he a concrete finisher for the Union Local 926 for over 20 years but also worked in the coal industry and was proud to be a West Virginia Coal Miner. If you knew Dean, you knew his family, friends and food was what he loved most. From molly mooching and going to concerts with his wife, canning peppers and fishing the Potomac with his kids, to taking trips to Camden Park and the zoo with his Grandbabies and making sure he stopped at every all you can eat buffet. Dean was a devoted and loving family man who was cherished by the many family and friends he had throughout his lifetime. He was an incredible person who will be missed beyond measure.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 17 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Tom Price officiating. Burial will follow in Lively Cemetery, Sod, WV with military graveside rites performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 Madison, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. Due to Covid-19 please wear a mask at the visitation and services.