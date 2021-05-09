VIRGIL EDISON MATTHEWS, PH.D., 92, of Charleston passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, following a long illness.
Dr. Matthews, the son of Virgil and Izetta Ware Matthews, was born in LaFayette, Alabama, on Oct. 5, 1928. He was valedictorian of his 1947 graduating class at DuSable High School in Chicago, and the first African American to receive a Cook Fund scholarship for male graduates of high schools in Cook County, Illinois.
Dr. Matthews earned a B.S. in Chemistry, with honors, in 1951, from the University of Illinois, Champaign Urbana and the S.M. degree in Chemistry from the University of Chicago in 1952. He was awarded a Carbide and Carbon Chemicals Company fellowship for 1952-1953 and a National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis fellowship for 1953-1955. He earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Chicago in 1955.
In 1954, Carbide and Carbon Chemicals Company, a division of Union Carbide Corp., hired Dr. Matthews as a research chemist. He was the first African American chemist to be employed by Carbide at South Charleston. He worked for the company for 32 years before retiring as a Development Scientist in 1986.
Dr. Matthews and his then-wife, Shirley, and their three children became the first family of African American heritage to purchase a home in the Highland Hills section of South Hills in 1965 and also were the first to be accepted by the South Hills Swim Club in 1970.
In 1967, he worked with E.L. James Sr.; Attorney Willard Brown; Senator Paul Kauffman; and Governor Hulett Smith for the passage of House Bill 821, which prohibited discrimination in employment and public accommodations, and granted enforcement powers to the West Virginia Human Rights Commission.
He was the first African American elected to a Council-at-Large seat in Charleston. He was re-elected three times from 1971-1979. Dr. Matthews also was Vice President of the Charleston Branch of the NAACP.
In 1971, Dr. Matthews was appointed Chair of the Planning Committee responsible for zoning and land-use matters, including Urban Renewal, that came before the Charleston City Council. He also was appointed the Council Representative to the Charleston Municipal Planning Commission. He served on these committees through 1983.
Dr. Matthews was a delegate from Charleston to the National League of Cities annual meetings in 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974 and 1976. He was one of four delegates from West Virginia's Third Congressional Multi-County District to the 1968 Democratic National Convention and appointed Alternate Delegate to the 1980 Democratic National Convention.
Dr. Matthews taught night Chemistry classes at West Virginia State College (now University) from 1955-1963 and 1964-1970. After retiring from Union Carbide, West Virginia State appointed him to be a full-time Professor of Chemistry. He served as chair of the Department of Chemistry until his retirement in 1994.
He was an Emeritus Member of the American Chemical Society, an Emeritus Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and an Emeritus Fellow of the American Institute of Chemists.
Dr. Matthews married his only wife, Shirley Elizabeth McFatridge, in Charleston. He is survived by Shirley, their three children: Brian (Diana), Michael (Patricia) and Deborah; as well as grandchildren, nephews, and cousins.