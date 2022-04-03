VIRGIL "NORMAN" CORDLE, age 85, passed away at his home, 243 Rayford Circle, Rutledge, TN on April 4, 2020. He was born in Kingston, WV on April 23, 1934.
He attended Montgomery High School and graduated in the Class of 1952. He attended West Virginia Tech, in Montgomery, WV. He started with the C & P Telephone Company in Montgomery in 1955. He was transferred from there to Washington, DC and worked several locations for AT&T. He retired from the telephone company in Knoxville, TN, in 1993, after 38 years of service. Some of Norman's fondest memories were playing High School and College football. He was a big fan of the Tennessee Volunteers and was especially fond of Peyton Manning.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert & Cordelia Cordle and brother Delbert Franklin Cordle.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Charlotte Black Cordle; daughters: Patricia Murphy of Ashland, KY, Brenda (Tommy) Burney of Greer, SC, and Melanie (Rick) Wardroup of Rutledge, TN. Grandchildren: Patti (Craig) Loree, Brian Murphy, Aaron Murphy, Courtney Burney, Chelsea Minkler (Josh) and Alayna Wardroup. Great-grandchildren: Alex Lazarony, Frankie Lazarony, Jacob (Brooke) Loree, Josh Loree, Ivy Cox and Solomon Hart; several nieces and nephews.
Norman was cremated in April, 2020, per his wishes.
All our friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Grainger County Park, Rutledge, TN, 1 - 3 p.m. Please RSVP to Melanie at wardroupm@ges123.net or Patricia at pgmurf@hotmail.com or call Charlotte at 865-828-5746.