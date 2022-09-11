Virginia A. “Ginny” Jessie

VIRGINIA "GINNY" A. JESSIE of Charleston, SC, passed away on August 8, 2022, at the age of 77. Ginny was a former resident of Charleston, WV. She also lived in Knoxville, TN, Boynton Beach, FL, Irmo, SC, and Cookeville, TN.
Ginny was born on March 23, 1945 to the late Maureen Summers and James Harmon. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Harmon and her husband, Howard L. Jessie.
Ginny is survived by her daughter and husband, Brett and Missy Wilson of Summerville, SC, her sons Victor Honaker and Brian Honaker, both of Charleston, WV. Her grandchildren, Caitlyn and husband, Alex, Cole and wife, Katelynn, Cylee, Nathan and Seth. She was a great grandmother to Ann-Leigh, Greyson, Kinsley, Stella Kate, and Lakelyn.
Ginny was a long time member of Boulevard Church of Christ in Charleston, WV and Stephens Street Baptist Church in Cookeville, TN. She will be sadly missed by her family and her many friends from West Virginia, Tennessee, Florida, and South Carolina.
Per her wishes, Ginny has been cremated and her ashes will be returned to West Virginia. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV. A private graveside service will follow, where she will be laid to rest, along with her beloved husband, Howard L. Jessie.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Stevens Street Baptist Church, 327 W Stevens Street, Cookeville, TN 38501 or Regency SouthernCare Hospice Services, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road, St 110, North Charleston, SC 29406 are suggested.