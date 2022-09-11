Thank you for Reading.

Virginia A. “Ginny” Jessie
SYSTEM

VIRGINIA "GINNY" A. JESSIE of Charleston, SC, passed away on August 8, 2022, at the age of 77. Ginny was a former resident of Charleston, WV. She also lived in Knoxville, TN, Boynton Beach, FL, Irmo, SC, and Cookeville, TN.

Ginny was born on March 23, 1945 to the late Maureen Summers and James Harmon. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Harmon and her husband, Howard L. Jessie.

Tags

Recommended for you