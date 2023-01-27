Thank you for Reading.

Virginia A. McLane Stephens
VIRGINIA A. McLANE STEPHENS, 99, of Liberty, passed away January 25, 2023 at her home.

She was born April 10, 1923 in Liberty the daughter of Homer and Lula Jones McLane. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, John L. Stephens, brothers, Paul, David, Offie, and sisters, Arbutus Leach, and Margaret Kessell.

