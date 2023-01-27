VIRGINIA A. McLANE STEPHENS, 99, of Liberty, passed away January 25, 2023 at her home.
She was born April 10, 1923 in Liberty the daughter of Homer and Lula Jones McLane. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, John L. Stephens, brothers, Paul, David, Offie, and sisters, Arbutus Leach, and Margaret Kessell.
She was a 1941 graduate of Poca High School. After graduation she taught in the one room Sand Hill Elementary School. She worked for Fletcher Enamel and Gravely Tractor Factories in Dunbar. Virginia was a lifelong and active member of Cross Lanes United Methodist Church. She was baptized when she was 88 years old by Rev. Mark Harris at Baber Agee United Methodist Church. One of her greatest joys was to help others through any situation. She loved to cook, bake, and can vegetables from her garden. A loving and nurturing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend that will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sons, Robert G. Stephens (Sharon), of Rocky Fork, Philip D. Stephens (Julie), of Liberty, grandchildren, Robert G. Stephens II (June), Shannon Stephens McGrew (Doug), great grandchildren, Anna Vee Stephens, Emma Victoria Stephens, and Alexandra A. McGrew, brothers, Charles, James "Jimmy", Jack, and sisters, Beatrice "Bea" Miller and Frankie Humphrey and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Virginia's life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home with Rev. Christie Berty officiating. Graveside Service will be held 12 p.m., on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 1 until time of service at the funeral home on Sunday.