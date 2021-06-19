Virginia A. Seabolt Beard

VIRGINIA (TOOTS) A. SEABOLT BEARD, 92, of Marmet, WV formerly of Mammoth, WV, departed life on June 17, 2021, at the Marmet Center after a short illness.
She was born at Laurel Fork, WV on May 20, 1929, to Ernest and Lundee Seabolt being the ninth of twelve siblings.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. V. Woodrow Beard, daughter, Sharon, son Michael; parents, Ernest & Lundee Seabolt; brothers: Glenn Seabolt, Orville Seabolt, George (Freme) Seabolt, Fred (Buck) Seabolt, James Seabolt, and Frank Seabolt, sisters: Macel Carpenter, Elva Seabolt, Mary Richards, and Ethel Barnett.
She is survived by her children, Daniel (Bonnie) Beard of Magnolia, TX, David Beard of Pond Gap, WV, Devona Wheeler of Glasgow, WV, and B. Jill (Richard) Turner of Hurricane, WV; grandchildren, Sean (AJ) Beard of Seattle, WA, Jeremy (DJ) Beard of Shrewsbury, WV, Brian Beard of Mammoth, WV, Jordan (Molley) Beard of Pond Gap, WV, Patrick (Chelsea) Beard of Cabin Creek, WV, Sharon Wheeler of Cabin Creek, WV, Carrie (Reuben) Bragg of Looneyville WV, Keith Turner of Muncie, IN, and Caleb Turner of Hurricane, WV; great grandchildren: Cora Beard, Harlan Beard, Luke Beard, Madison Billanti, Weston Beard, Parker Beard, Briggs Beard, Lyric Gates and Riley Bragg; Sister, Opal Hudson of Charleston, WV, and many nieces and nephews.
She was a lifetime homemaker and a member of the Mammoth Advent Christian Church. Her happiness was serving Jesus, being around her family and friends, and helping others. She was loved by all.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, WV, with the Rev. Keith Turner and Pastor Toney Rucker officiating. The committal and burial service will follow at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, WV. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
