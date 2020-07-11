Virginia Alford

VIRGINIA AMANDALINE WATTERSON McQUEEN ALFORD, 75, of Apple Grove, passed away July 8, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Apple Grove Memorial Gardens in Apple Grove, W.Va. Friends may visit the family at the cemetery from 10:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.
Funerals for Saturday, july 11, 2020
Bias, Mary - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Bsharah, Mary - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral.
Burkhart, Charlotte - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Cain, Dennis - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville.
Holcomb, William - 10 a.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
King, Ruth - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
McLeod, Julius - 3 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Null, Virginia -11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.
Parsons, Olivia - 5 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Pauley, William - 2 p.m., Kelly's Creek Community Church, Sissonville.
Surratt, Carol - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Webb, Betty - 3 p.m., Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church.