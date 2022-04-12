Virginia Ann Alexander

VIRGINIA ANN "GINGER" (KOPNICKY) ALEXANDER, 73 passed away April 8, 2022, after fighting a tough battle with a brain tumor since 2006.
Ginger was born and raised in Portage, PA where she met the love of her life Steve Alexander. They were married over 50 years and had 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren, and one great grandson. Ginger loved sewing, crafts, and her family. Her family was the most important thing in the world to her. Camping was her favorite thing to do. She loved watching all of the kids and grandkids playing in the lake or running around the campgrounds.
Ginger was preceded in death by her parents Steve and Beatrice Kopnicky and her brother Francis Kopnicky. She is survived by her husband Steve, brother William "Bill" (Fran) Kopnicky, sister Carol Clark, her daughters Danielle "Dani" (Tim) Blake of Charleston, Dawn "Pix" (Brian) Johnson of Morgantown and Heather (Richie) Halstead of Dunbar. She is also survived by her grandchildren Darian (Donald) Gygi, Miranda Blake, Cameron Johnson, Seth Blake, Payden Halstead, Parker Halsted and her great grandson Ronald "Keegan" Gygi. She also leaves behind her cat Ivan who always brought her comfort.
A Service to Honor the Life of Viriginia "Ginger" Alexander will be held at 11 a.m., April 14, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Father John H. Finnell officiating. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., on April 13, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the JDRF (Junvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).
Memories of Virginia "Ginger" Alexander may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.