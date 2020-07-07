Virginia Ann (Pauley) Sims

VIRGINIA "GINNIE" ANN (PAULEY) SIMS, 84, of St. Albans passed away on July 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 8, 1935 in Alum Creek, WV. She was a graduate of Washington District High School. Ginnie loved her family. She loved camping and was a member of the Teays Valley Roadrunners. She loved to do crafts, cooking and baking for others.
She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents Walter Jackson Pauley and Lydia (Midkiff) Pauley, bothers Garrett and Donald Pauley, sisters Audrey Higginbotham and Myrtle Hill.
She is survived by her husband (of 62 years) Eugene Sims, her brother Hyman Pauley (Ruth) and sister Barbara Griffith, sister-in-law Connie Pauley, her son Dwain Sims (Cleo) of Raleigh NC, daughter Linda Monday (Dave) of Red House WV, her grandchildren Susan Nobles (Jared), Casey Sims, Kellie Sims, and Philip Sims, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial celebration of her life at Linda and Dave's house on Red House Ridge. (4772 McLane Pike, Red House WV 25168) on Wednesday, July 8 at 3 p.m. Gene Pauley will be officiating.
The family would especially like to thank Stacy and Melinda of HospiceCare for their exceptional service during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be given to either www.hospicecarewv.org or the Alzheimer's Assoc. (act.alz.org).