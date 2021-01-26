It is with great sadness and a broken heart that we lost our mother, VIRGINIA ANN SMITH, on January 23, 2021 at the age of 83.
Virginia was born September 4, 1937 to the late Royce Fleck and Hazel Hanson Fleck; in addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Francisco.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Donald R. Smith Sr.; sons, Donald R. Smith Jr. (Kathy), Bill Smith (Tammy), Daryl Smith (Jennifer), and Rob Smith; daughter, Carol Smith (Tim); one brother, three sisters, fourteen grandkids, and sixteen great-grandkids.
The family would like to thank her for being our Mom and a loving wife of 63 years to our father. We will miss her dearly but God will truly have gained a beautiful angel.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.