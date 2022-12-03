Thank you for Reading.

Virginia Ardeth Vaughn
VIRGINIA ARDETH VAUGHN, 92, of Keyser, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Potomac Valley Hospital.

Born on September 16, 1930 in Saxon, WV, she was the daughter of the late Garrett and Sylvia (Wills) Tabor. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James Vaughn, infant sister, Rosemary, and niece Becky Cowley Plantz.

