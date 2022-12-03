VIRGINIA ARDETH VAUGHN, 92, of Keyser, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Potomac Valley Hospital.
Born on September 16, 1930 in Saxon, WV, she was the daughter of the late Garrett and Sylvia (Wills) Tabor. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James Vaughn, infant sister, Rosemary, and niece Becky Cowley Plantz.
Virginia graduated from both Beckley Jr. College and Morris Harvey College and was a retired Math Teacher from Marsh Fork Junior High School. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and of the National Education Association. She liked to fish with her grandson Jacob at the lake house in Mount Storm. She was blessed in having wonderful neighbors and enjoyed passing time on her back porch visiting with her friends June Virts, and Alan and Barbara Whetzel. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her five children, Jane Brock, Melinda Hale and husband John, Pam Acord, Debbie Miller, and Tim Vaughn and wife Nancy; six grandchildren, Cindy Propst and husband Paul, Kim Lyle, Jason Hale and fiancé Julie Westfall, Justin Hale and husband Ryan Molloy, Josh Acord and wife Tiffany, and Matthew Miller; one brother, Garry Tabor and wife Bonnie, and three sisters, Ann Daniel, Phyllis Bawgus and husband Carl, and Sue Cowley and husband Richard. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Samantha Hendershot, Stephanie Burton, Kevin Brock, Hunter Maul, Morgan Cole, Isabella Miller, Jacob Scott Hale (who was very special to grandma Vaughn), and her great great grandchildren, Lillian Hendershot, Gus Hendershot, Tyler Burton, Aidan Reynolds, Hank Reynolds, Jensen Brock, Jessa Cole, and Marilynn Cole.
Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Virginia A. Vaughn to the New Creek Fire Department, P.O. Box 10, New Creek, WV 26726.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 39687 Coal River Road, Whitesville, WV 25209 from 12 Noon - 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1 p.m., with the Reverend Lynn Halstead officiating. Interment will be held in Sunset Memorial Park, Beckley, WV.
Arrangements have been entrusted to both the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser alongside the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.