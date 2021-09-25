VIRGINIA ATHENA COOK "GRANNY", age 97, of Birch River, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side September 22, 2021 at Summersville extended care facility. She was a member of Birch River Baptist Church.
Athena was born September 9, 1924 to Emit & Iris Tinney, they preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Rev. Charles Cook; 2 sons, Randy & Danny Cook; one brother, Burl Tinney.
She loved life and loved to camp and water ski. She was 80 when she quit waterskiing, teaching her grandchildren through the years.
Athena was previously employed at Fairfax County Hospital in Virginia, Bright of America and Walmart in Summersville.
Surviving her is her son, Steve Cook of Birch River; daughter, Deb (Jimmy) Singleton of Birch River; grandchildren, Steven Cook (Ami) of Summersville, Stefani Adkins of Charleston, SC, Joe Grogg of Birch River, Shannon Triplett of Sutton, Donnie Gray of Greenville, SC, Brian Gray (Kris) of Clay, WV, Chris Burdette (Eric) of Clay, also survived by 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton, WV with Rev. Linn Schiefer officiating. Burial will follow at Birch River Cemetery, Birch River. Family and friends may call one hour before services at the funeral home.
John 16:22- So with you: now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice and no one will take away your joy.
Rest easy Granny, we love you always.
Thank you to the nursing home staff that took good care of her.
