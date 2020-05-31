VIRGINIA CREWS BELL, 84, of Summersville, passed away May 28, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division's cardiac care wing.
Born in Richwood, WV, to Ira and Winnie Crews, she was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers: Arthur, Eugene, Kenneth, Ira Jr., and Paul; husband, Pat; and daughter, Judy.
Virginia is survived by her sister, Eula Dorsey of Nettie; daughters, Sandy (Mike) of Columbus OH, Linda Key (Martin) of Woodburn KY, Sharon Sigg (Stefan) of Lugano, Switzerland, and Tish Martin (Andy) of Charleston; grandchildren, Patrick Raikes, Tiffany Hawkins, Tyler Hawkins, Philip Sigg, Daniel Sigg, Alec Sigg, Molly Martin, and Mallory Martin; great-grandchildren, Clara Raikes, Isaac, Michael, and Gavin Hawkins. She also leaves behind many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Born in 1936 in Richwood, WV, Virginia's love of her hometown never wavered. After marrying her husband Pat on Christmas Eve of 1955, the couple would live in Morgantown for one year and then Huntington for eight. They would ultimately settle in Summersville with their five daughters.
After high school, she would work as an executive secretary for several law firms, after which she took a job at Peerless Eagle Coal where she remained until 1980.
In 1980, she opened Virginia's Boutique, her love of fashion finally having an outlet. She would open two more stores, Klassy Kids, a children's clothing store, and Lucky You, a wine and gourmet shop, all in Summersville.
Virginia's greatest joy came from being a mother, and grandmother. She was an avid reader, gardener and loved crossword, and jigsaw puzzles. She was an active member of Summersville Baptist Church; her women's group held a special place in her heart.
Virginia's grace and kindness will be forever remembered by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to The Richwood Library, 8 White Avenue. Richwood, WV 26261 or, https://summersvillepubliclibrary.com/donate/ 6201 Webster Road, Summersville, WV 26651.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held in early August.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com.