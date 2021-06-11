VIRGINIA DAVIS "GINGER" CARPENTER, of the Evergreen Hills community, Cottageville, WV passed away June 8, 2021. Service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
