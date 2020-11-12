VIRGINIA DOILENE BURDETTE, 87, went to be with God on November 10, 2020.
She was born to Ella Mae Scarbrough and Lilburn Mayford Ashby on July 13, 1933 in Advent, Jackson County, WV.
Virginia retired from CAMC, had previously attended Mountain Mission, and volunteered at the Mission store where she was a member of her beloved group, "The Squares". In 2016 she moved to Louisville, KY, to be with family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her love of her life, A.F. "Buck" Burdette in 1990; Jarrett Harper in 2009; her sisters, Wilma Taylor, Faye Mitchell, Erma Nowland and Janet Samples, and her brothers, Basil Ashby, Hansel Ashby and Junior Ashby.
Her family was everything to her and she delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Kay (James) Burdette Lutterschmidt; grandchildren, Scott (Marsha) Kiser, Gretchen (Shane) Hutchins and Ryan (Jamie) Kiser; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Jonathan, Matthew and Kaytlyn Kiser and Aiden, Carson and Emma Hutchins; her baby sister, Lorene West Baldwin; special nephew and helper when needed, Mike West; best friend and neighbor, Aretta Kiser and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Ceremony will be held privately for the family at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, WV, with Rev. Don Kiser, officiating.
A Graveside Committal service will be held at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, November 14 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial contributions to be made in Virginia's honor to the Mountain Mission Store, 1620 7th Ave, Charleston, WV 25387. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com