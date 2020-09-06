Virginia E.Shelton
VIRGINIA E. SHELTON, 93, of Scott Depot went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Bellaire at Devonshire. Born May 4, 1927 in Ansted, WV she was a daughter of the late James and Rose Harlow McHenry. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, William "Bill" Shelton in 2014; and she was the last survivor of 11 siblings.
She was a graduate of Nicholas County High School and after graduation went to Charleston to work for a lawyer and tried to attend commercial school in the evening, but went on to attended WV State College. She was a choir member of Perrow Presbyterian Church, later became a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro. She was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 153 and loved to go square dancing in various local venues in our area, also enjoyed Summersville Lake, camping, and going to the beach.
Those left to cherish her memory are three children, Allen (Karen) Shelton, Edward (Cindy) Shelton, and Deborah (Curt) Dean; six special grandchildren, Allen, Nick, John, Whitney, Mark, Aaron; six special great grandchildren, Ben, Brynlee, Ava, Allyson, William, and Clara; and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Bellaire at Devonshire for their thoughtful and loving care.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Walker Memorial Park in Summersville with Rev. Joan Stewart officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville. Family may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:30 to 12:30.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com