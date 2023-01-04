Thank you for Reading.

Virginia Ellen Cobbs
SYSTEM

VIRGINIA ELLEN COBBS, departed this earth on December 31, 2022, after a short illness. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on June 24, 1942 to Basil and Mildred Underwood. She was the youngest of four children. She had three older brothers, Jack, Jim and Bob, that she looked up to and loved dearly.

She grew up in Charleston, WV and attended Stonewall Jackson High School. After high school, she married Thurman Cobbs and together they had one son, Randy. Virginia worked in the Charleston area at various jobs including a long career as a Realtor and also as a Mary Kay Consultant. Virginia enjoyed traveling, and would pretty much go anywhere as long as she had someone to travel with her. She loved taking cruises with her and Thurman's high school classmates and always came back with fun stories to share. However, if you were to ask her what her favorite thing in her life was, undoubtedly, she would tell you it was being a mother, aunt and grandmother. Her son, nieces and grandsons were the light of her life and she looked forward to every minute she got to spend with them.

Tags

Recommended for you