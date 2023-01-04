VIRGINIA ELLEN COBBS, departed this earth on December 31, 2022, after a short illness. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on June 24, 1942 to Basil and Mildred Underwood. She was the youngest of four children. She had three older brothers, Jack, Jim and Bob, that she looked up to and loved dearly.
She grew up in Charleston, WV and attended Stonewall Jackson High School. After high school, she married Thurman Cobbs and together they had one son, Randy. Virginia worked in the Charleston area at various jobs including a long career as a Realtor and also as a Mary Kay Consultant. Virginia enjoyed traveling, and would pretty much go anywhere as long as she had someone to travel with her. She loved taking cruises with her and Thurman's high school classmates and always came back with fun stories to share. However, if you were to ask her what her favorite thing in her life was, undoubtedly, she would tell you it was being a mother, aunt and grandmother. Her son, nieces and grandsons were the light of her life and she looked forward to every minute she got to spend with them.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers. She is survived by her devoted, patient and loving husband of 55 years, Thurman, her son Randy and her three grandsons Ian, Owen and Evan and her dog Bella and many loving friends.
A celebration of life service is being planned for a later date, and will be announced when the details have been finalized. Please do not send flowers. To honor Virginia's love of children, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, you consider making a donation to the Children's Home Society of West Virginia, 1422 Kanawha Boulevard, East, P. O. Box 2942, Charleston, WV 25330.
Memories of Virginia may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.