VIRGINIA FAITH BALLENGEE, beloved daughter of Kimberly and Garrett Ballengee, was born asleep on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 7:47 p.m.
Virginia Faith was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, "triploidy," at 20 weeks gestation. Kimberly's biggest blessing was carrying Virginia for 34 weeks and 1 day -- an uncommonly lengthy duration given the diagnosis, and a testament to Virginia's strength and fortitude.
Virginia had her mother's olive skin, father's nose (a condition for which her father is eternally sorry), long limbs, big feet, and beautiful curly brown hair. She may have not had much time on earth, but we know that she was welcomed into her heavenly home by great grandmother, Virginia Petry. She spent her final earthly days comforted by her family's loving voices.
In addition to Virginia's parents, she is survived by paternal grandparents, Delana Ballengee, Mineral Wells, W.Va. and Tom Ballengee, Marietta, OH; paternal great grandparents Cathy and Terry Daggett, Mineral Wells, W.Va.; maternal grandparents, Carole and Ron Bradley, Dry Creek, W.Va.; special uncle, John Towner, Parkersburg, W.Va.; maternal great grandfather, Micah Petry, Oak Hill, W.Va.; aunts and uncle on Kimberly's side, Nick and Aylin Bradley, Athens, GA; Kelsey Bradley, Charleston, W.Va.; and aunts and uncles on Garrett's side, Chris and Lindsay Burzminski, Hillsborough, NC; Te and Laura Ballengee, Staunton, VA.
Garrett and Kimberly would like to thank the doctors and nurses at CAMC Women and Children's Hospital, specifically nurses Chelsea, Tracey, and Brittani for the superior care and professionalism demonstrated during labor, delivery, and aftercare. The parents would also like to recognize the excellent care team at Cincinnati's Children's Hospital Medical Center and the doctors and staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A special thanks is extended to Dr. Emily Gregory, Elizabeth, and Paige.
Donations may be sent in Virginia Faith's name to the nonprofit organization, Abel Speaks, at 514 Lockwood Drive, Richardson, Texas, 75080 or online at abelspeaks.org. Abel Speaks provided Virginia's parents with comfort, knowledge, and a strong shoulder during the pregnancy.
Though we mourn what was lost, we are thankful for the love and blessing that was forever gained.