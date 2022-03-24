VIRGINIA FAYE FISHER, 90, of Sissonville passed away peacefully on March 20, 2022 with family by her side at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home.
She was born on March 3, 1932 in Jackson County, West Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her love, Ralph Nelson Fisher on October 9, 1985 who served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army and daughter, Lynn Van Bibber and husband Danny. She was a faithful member of Goldtown Community Church where she sang in the choir while attending.
Surviving is her son, Kenton Fisher and wife Rhonda of Sissonville; daughter, Carolyn Sue Phillips and husband Bernard of Ohio; brother, Dorman Skeens of Clendenin; sister, Francis Humphreys of Dunbar; grandchildren, Shane Van Bibber of Florida, Travis Fisher of Sissonville, Cari Phillips of Ohio, Kevin Van Bibber of Ohio, and Jessica Griffith of Winfield; great-grandchildren, Logan and Lyrical Van Bibber of Ohio, Colin and Caleb Van Bibber of Ohio, Austin and Michael Fisher of Sissonville, and Addison and Elin Griffith of Winfield.
Mama Jenny loved her family and friends so very much and would do anything for a good laugh. Nicknamed "trouble" by many for her contagious, yet funny personality. She may have passed on from this life, but her memories will always live within each of us. Anyone that knew Mama Jenny knows that the telephone was her lifeline. Her family will always be grateful for her care and concern, but most of all her love and everything that she has done for each one of us.
Services will be held at Goldtown Community Church in Kenna, WV on March 25, 2022 at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service with Pastor Aaron Jones officiating. A burial service will follow for the family and friends at the John Beane Cemetery on Grapevine Road in Sissonville.